TYLER — Westbound traffic on north Loop 323 near Texas College Rd. in Tyler is closed due to malfunctioning railroad arms that are stuck down. Tyler PD officers are on scene diverting traffic. At another location, Hwy. 69 N. at Loop 323, a traffic accident has caused the intersection lights to go out. They are also out at W. Gentry Pkwy./W. Martin Luther King jR. Blvd. due to that accident. Officers are out at those locations directing traffic. Please avoid those areas if possible and watch for officers in the roadway.