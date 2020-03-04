TYLER — Congressman Louie Gohmert won his primary easily, taking 90% of the votes on Tuesday. Following the election Tuesday night the District 1 Congressman told KTBB why he remains possessed with passion, “we’ve come so far in this country, we have made so much progress and yet I see it slipping away.” The U.S. Congressman continued, “I can’t believe people are wanting to go down this road where we have an Orwellian all powerful government. I am passionate about it. Think about the millions that have fought for our freedoms and yet there are people willing to just throw it away just to have government take care of everything. So it’s a fight.”