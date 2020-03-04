TYLER — Former Douglas Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Dorothy Dietering, impacted the lives of many students with her 27-year teaching career, much of that by instilling her love of reading with children every day. Tyler I.S.D. say’s that although Ms. Dietering died five years ago, her fondness of reading continues to inspire children through her daughter, Bea Taylor. Every year Taylor donates a free book to every kindergarten student at Douglas Elementary, and on Thursday, Ms. Taylor will be at Douglas to deliver this year’s books to students.