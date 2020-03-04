TYLER — The annual Chick-fil-A Soup Drive produced 5,887 bowls of soup which will soon be on the way to The Salvation Army. Operators Jeff Johnston and Ikey Eason will be presenting the donation to The Salvation Army March 11th. In addition to the soup being presented, Joshua Johnson, operator of the Chick-fil-A at Broadway Square Mall will be presenting 559 cookies. His store conducted a cookie drive during the same time. Over 8,000 meals are served every month at The Salvation Army.

In addition to donation, representatives of all three Chick-fil-A stores will be volunteering their time to serve the soup in the Salvation Army residential dining room during several upcoming evening meal services. Over the years, Chick-fil-A and the community have filled over 66,000 bowls of soup for those in need in Tyler.