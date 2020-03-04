Breaking News: Big Jump for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Stocks rebounded in a major way Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 110 points on hopes for more stimulus measures to fight the virus outbreak and primary wins by Joe Biden. Congressional leaders agreed on an $8.3 billion bill to battle the coronravirus, and investors are anticipating more central banks around the world will offer stimulus following the Federal Reserve’s rate cut Tuesday.

Health care companies lead the gains after Biden solidified his contender status for the Democratic presidential nomination. Investors see him as a more business-friendly alternative to Bernie Sanders. The Dow was up 1,173 points. The S&P 500 rose 127 points. The Nasdaq increased by 334.