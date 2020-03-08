Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.) -- Officials believe remains found Friday are that of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month-old Tennessee girl that was last seen in December but was only reported as missing in February. Acting on new information developed in the case, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said it searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, in Blountville, Tennessee. It was during this search Friday evening that Evelyn’s remains were believed to be found, according to the sheriff’s office. “I want to thank the community for their outpouring of love, support and prayers for the last 17 days when sweet Evelyn was first reported missing,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said at a press conference late Friday night. Leslie Earhart, public information officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, said this is still an active investigation. No new charges were announced at this time. Megan Boswell, and two others, were previously arrested in connection to her disappearance. Megan Boswell, 18, was charged on Feb. 25 with one count of false reporting. Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, and another man William McCloud, were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property on Feb. 20. Angela Boswell and McCloud were found in a vehicle authorities were searching for in connection to the case. The sheriff’s office said those in the gray BMW were believed to have information regarding Evelyn’s whereabouts. Cassidy said last month that Megan Boswell had been cooperating, but she and other family members provided conflicting statements and changing stories. "Every time we talk to her, her story changes," Cassidy said at a press conference last month. "And I'm serious when I say that. Every single time." Evelyn was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow on Dec. 26, 2019. She was not entered as a missing child until Feb. 18. An AMBER Alert was issued the next day. Prior to Friday’s discovery, authorities said they had received more than 870 leads in the case. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell found on family property: Authorities

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2020 at 11:52 am

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

