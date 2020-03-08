6 people, including 5-year-old boy, shot inside barbershop

MattGush/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- Police in Washington, D.C., are on the hunt for three men accused of entering a busy barbershop and opening fire.



Among the 10 people inside the shop, six were shot -- four men, a woman and a 5-year-old boy.



"They all appear to be non-life-threatening [wounds]," Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a press conference across the street from the crime scene on Friday evening.



The boy, who was shot in the hand, suffered the "most serious" injury and required surgery, Newsham said.



There are no known suspects or motives at this point, but police are looking for "two males wearing dark clothing" and a "third in blue jeans and red shoes" who "got into a silver minivan and fled this location," Newsham said.



Neighboring Prince George's County was alerted, Newsham added.



Anyone who can help identify the vehicle or has knowledge of the incident has been asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to the police department's tip line at 50411.

MPD seeks the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on 3/6/20 in the 6200 blk of Dix St., NE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Full release: https://t.co/jrJKAk8bBN pic.twitter.com/G92RptQ7Zv — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 7, 2020

