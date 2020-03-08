LUFKIN — Lufkin police arrested a Henderson man Friday evening after a high-speed pursuit over some of the city’s main roadways. According to our news partner KETK, police say they received a call about a reckless driver on Loop 287 from an off-duty police officer. The officer reported that the driver, later identified as Travis Thornton, 27, of Henderson, almost hit his family’s vehicle, was ignoring traffic lights, driving all over the road well over the speed limit, and passing other vehicles on the shoulder of the road. As the reporting officer continued to give the vehicle’s location, another officer waited on Loop 287 to see if he could make a traffic stop to ascertain whether the driver was intoxicated. Police say the suspect blew through the stop and passed the officer at an estimated 80 mph.

Police say Thornton continued northbound on U.S. 69, reaching speeds in excess of 130 mph. According to authorities, he tried to turn off into a gas station to lose the officer but it did not work. He then reportedly got back onto U.S. 69 and headed north. As he passed Central High School, a pursuing officer saw whom he believed to be the suspect turn his headlights off and make a U-turn to head south toward Lufkin. By the time the officer was able to safely turn his vehicle around, he could no longer tell which vehicle was the suspect vehicle. Other officers who had joined the chase continued on to Wells, to see if he had possibly continued north. The suspect was not located and officers ended the pursuit.

As they returned to city limits, they were notified that Angelina County sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers had located the vehicle traveling south on U.S. 69 toward Lufkin. They resumed the pursuit. LPD officers tried to spike the suspect vehicle’s tires, but they say Thornton was able to avoid them and continued south toward Lufkin. The chase went from U.S. 69 to Loop 287 to Atkinson Drive. The suspect continued toward Timberland Drive and turned north. From North Timberland Drive, he turned left at the North Medford Drive at Ellen Trout Drive intersection. Officials say he got out of the vehicle and ran from law enforcement after passing Ellen Trout Zoo but was quickly run down and captured at 7:38 p.m.

After identifying Thornton, officers learned the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Hudson Police Department two days earlier. Thornton is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.