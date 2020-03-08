EAST TEXAS — East Texas schools are assuring parents that they are staying current on information regarding the coronavirus outbreak. According to our news partner KETK, though no confirmed cases have been reported in this area, school districts are being proactive in providing information to students and their families. According to a post on the UT Tyler website, “All university-sponsored international travel for students, faculty and staff is prohibited. This restriction will take place until further notice. Those who have current plans to travel internationally should cancel reservations.”

Several district superintendents, such as Longview and Gladewater, have sent out emails to parents explaining their schools’ policies on and preparations for a local outbreak. Gladewater has also posted its information on Facebook. Other districts have posted the information on their websites. A number of districts have posted the statement by the Texas Education Agency or information from the CDC. Some of those postings include letters explaining what steps the district is taking to keep schools clean and disinfected and preparations for a system shutdown should that become necessary. Others include information provided by or links to the CDC.

The school districts and institutions with information posted on their websites include, but may not be limited to:

Athens ISD: athensisd.net

Chapel Hill ISD: chapelhillisd.org

Frankston ISD: frankstonisd.net

Grand Saline ISD: grandsalineisd.net

Harleton ISD: coronavirus information

Henderson ISD: hendersonisd.org

Jacksonville ISD: jisd.org

Kilgore ISD: kisd.org

Kilgore College: kilgore.edu

Lindale ISD: coronavirus information

Malakoff ISD: malakoffisd.org

Quitman ISD: coronavirus information

Slocum ISD: CDC material

Spring Hill ISD: links to information

Tyler ISD: tylerisd.org

Tyler Junior College: tjc.edu

UT Tyler: ut tyler.edu

Whitehouse ISD: coronavirus information

White Oak ISD: coronavirus information

Wiley College: wileyc.edu

Winnsboro ISD: coronavirus information

Continue to check relevant websites and social media accounts, especially Facebook, for updated information.