Today is Sunday March 08, 2020
TxDOT’s Weekly Roadwork Update

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2020 at 3:45 pm
TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct a number of construction and maintenance work around the Tyler District during the Week of March 9. Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs on Spur 364 near Greenbriar Road and ditch maintenance on roadways around Smith County. Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct bridge joint repairs on I-20 between FM 2087 and the Gregg/Harrison County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/011-2020.html for a full rundown of this week’s roadwork in the Tyler District.

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct a number of construction and maintenance work around the Tyler District during the Week of March 9. Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs on Spur 364 near Greenbriar Road and ditch maintenance on roadways around Smith County. Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct bridge joint repairs on I-20 between FM 2087 and the Gregg/Harrison County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/011-2020.html for a full rundown of this week's roadwork in the Tyler District.

