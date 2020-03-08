AUSTIN (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott says numerous Americans on a cruise ship off the California coast will be transferred to a military base in San Antonio for testing for the coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes. Abbott said in a news release Sunday that “approximately 90 Texans” are among the unspecified number of U.S. citizens expected to arrive at Lackland Air Force Base. It was not clear when the group would arrive. The group is among more than 3,500 people from 54 countries aboard the Grand Princess. At least 21 people aboard the ship have tested positive for the virus. Abbot said the passengers would be quarantined at the base.