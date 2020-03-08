DALLAS (AP) – The elections administrator for Dallas County is asking a court to allow for a recount of votes cast in the county on Super Tuesday. Toni Pippins-Poole says in a news release that she requested the recount Friday after discrepancies were found with thumb drives in 44 of the county’s scanner and tabulation machines at its 454 precincts. The Dallas Morning News reports Pippins-Poole stated in an affidavit that the number of ballots signed by voters does not match the number of ballots counted on the thumb drives. Pippins-Poole said a paper ballot backup system is included in the electronic voting machines and a recount of the paper ballots is needed.