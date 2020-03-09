Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Marvel Studios has revealed the final trailer for its next movie, Black Widow.

“Before I was an Avenger, I made a lot of mistakes. And a lot of enemies,” Scarlett Johansson says in this latest glimpse of her standalone thriller Black Widow.

The trailer offers a bit more of the back story of the Russian super spy, and gives us the first real look at the movie’s enemy: the Marvel Comics baddie Taskmaster.

Taskmaster is a fearsome mercenary with the uncanny ability to mimic the fighting style of anyone who crosses his path. The character, who wields a shield like Captain America, also has Hawkeye’s skill with a sword and bow.

The trailer reveals that Taskmaster runs the infamous Red Room, the assassin training program which turns ScarJo’s Natasha Romanoff and her sister Yelena — played by Oscar nominee Florence Pugh — into killers.

Directed by Cate Shortland — Marvel’s first solo female director — Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and before Johansson’s character’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer previews some stunning action set pieces, as Romanoff’s “family” — including her “father” David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian — faces off against an army of assassins.

Black Widow opens May 1.

