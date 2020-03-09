TYLER — Nearly 2,500 hardwood seedlings will be planted on Saturday at Lindsay Park in Tyler. It’s all part of the event, named GreenSideUp, it is conjunction with Texas Forestry Association, the City of Tyler and Tyler Trees Committee and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Committee. “When we were contacted by TFA, we jumped at the chance to get 12 acres of open-space land in Lindsey Park planted with trees,” said Angela Bennis, Community Coordinator.

Bennis says “Several resident volunteers will join TFA members to plant the trees.” The event begins at 9 am on Saturday March 14 on the north side of Lindsey Park, 12557 Texas 364 Spur, Tyler, TX 75709. To volunteer, sign up online at https://www.givepulse.com/event/170164-Seedling-Planting-at-Lindsey-Park.