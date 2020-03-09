BEN WHEELER — Organizers are preparing for the 6th Annual motorized barstool races scheduled for Saturday in Ben Wheeler. The races will take place at 2:45 p.m. in downtown during Ben Wheeler’s Saint P’s 279 Street Party. Kay Dorman told KTBB on Monday, “last year the event drew around 2,500 people.” The spokesperson continued, “it’s a fun way to raise funds for the Ben Wheeler and Edom Fire Departments. Volunteers will be onsite accepting donations to benefit the units.” The day is filled with festivities for the whole family all within the downtown area.

Admission to all activities during the day is free. For more information on the barstool races visit the Barstool Riders Association page on Facebook or call Kay Dorman at (903) 571-0244. For information on Saint P’s 279 Street Party and Green Go Grande’s Birthday Bash call (903) 833-5970 or visit http://www.theforgebenwheeler.com.