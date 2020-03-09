OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – A cruise ship with a cluster of coronavirus cases has arrived at a port in the San Francisco Bay Area after it was forced to idle off the California coast for days. The Grand Princess pulled into the Port of Oakland on Monday. It’s unclear how many travelers would get off the ship Monday. The captain told passengers that not everyone would. Americans will be transported to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia to be tested for the COVID-19 virus and quarantined. People from other nations will be whisked home. About 1,100 crew members will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere.