FRISCO (AP) – Officials in suburban Dallas say a man who recently traveled to California has received a presumptive positive test for the new coronavirus. The announced case Monday is the first known case of COVID-19 in North Texas and the first in Texas known to have potentially contracted the virus within the United States. Collin County officials said in a statement that the Frisco man was in his late 30s and was in stable condition at home. A dozen cases have been identified around Houston.