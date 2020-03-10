TYLER — Congressman Louie Gohmert has been cleared to go back to work after he was told he was possibly exposed to a coronavirus-positive person. According to our news partner KETK, the congressman said he was contacted by the House physician and a top CDC physician, who said he was possibly exposed to the virus, but he has no symptoms and was cleared to return to Washington while observing proper hygienic protocols. KTBB has reached out to Congressman Gohmert, and we’re currently awaiting a return call.