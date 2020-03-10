Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — If you were wondering what Angelina Jolie has been up to, now you know.

In a personal essay for Time in honor of International Women’s Day, the 44-year-old actress opened up about the struggles her family has been facing, specifically dealing with her two daughters and their health.

“I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery,” read the first line.

“They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write,” she continued. “They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of.”

15-year-old Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, is Jolie’s oldest daughter and although she did not specify which younger sibling was also facing complications, People confirmed that 13-year-old Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt was spotted out sporting crutches while shopping with her mother and younger sister, 11-year-old Vienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt over the weekend.

The Maleficient star went on to detail how she’s observed the nurturing spirit of her daughters and, while her sons have been supportive as well, it dawned on her that the qualities that she’s witnessed are ones that need to be cherished.

“Little girls’ softness, their openness and instinct to nurture and help others, must be appreciated and not abused. We must do much more to protect them, in all societies,” Jolie wrote. “So my wish on this day is that we value girls. Care for them. And know that the stronger they grow, the healthier they will be and the more they will give back to their family and community.”

