Today is Tuesday March 10, 2020
Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space’ renewed for third and final season

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2020 at 8:04 am
Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix’s Lost In Space was renewed for its third and final season, according to a report from Variety.

The reboot of the classic 1960’s classic of the same named stars Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, and Maxwell Jenkins, and follows the Robinson family’s journey of survival and quest to escape after they crash landed on an alien planet. The final season is expected to debut in 2021.

The sci-fi series debuted on the streaming service in April of 2018.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

