TYLER — The city of Tyler hosts a Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan open house Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center. There’ll be a review of draft updates to the chapters on Downtown; Historic Preservation; North End Revitalization; Housing and Community Identity; Parks, Recreation and Open Space; Transportation; Public Facilities and Services; Business and Education; Future Land Use; and Education Go to the “Meetings” tab at http://www.cityoftyler.org for more information.