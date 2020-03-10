rabbit75_ist/iStock(NEW YORK) -- U.S. stock futures rallied on Tuesday, one day after Wall Street suffered its worst day since 2008. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicated a spike of more than 700 points at the opening. President Donald Trump's pledge to offer economic relief appeared to assuage investors. Financial markets suffered major losses Monday. The Dow closed down more than 2,000 points, or 7.8%. The S&P 500 plunged 7.6% It's been a volatile few weeks for markets amid uncertainty over the economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dow futures spike 700 points after historic sell-off

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2020 at 8:27 am

rabbit75_ist/iStock(NEW YORK) -- U.S. stock futures rallied on Tuesday, one day after Wall Street suffered its worst day since 2008.



Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicated a spike of more than 700 points at the opening. President Donald Trump's pledge to offer economic relief appeared to assuage investors.



Financial markets suffered major losses Monday. The Dow closed down more than 2,000 points, or 7.8%. The S&P 500 plunged 7.6%



It's been a volatile few weeks for markets amid uncertainty over the economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back