TYLER — Smith County Commissioners Court approved a four-year, 80 percent tax abatement on Tuesday for Wastequip Manufacturing Company LLC on Tuesday. Felicia Herndon, executive vice president of finance for the Tyler Economic Development Council said, the operation is expected to add 133 manufacturing and professional jobs with an average wage of $20 an hour, as well as a comprehensive benefits package and create new investment of up to $6 million. Wastequip had also considered Conroe and Dallas for the project, Ms. Herndon said.