TYLER — City of Tyler residents will soon be able to have bulky items picked up by the Tyler Solid Waste Department. The campaign is sponsored by Keep Tyler Beautiful and Tyler Solid Wasted Department and runs from March 30 through April 3. This does not include muliti-family home communities and businesses. If you want to participate in the campaign you will need to place the bulky items on the curb by March 30. Once crews have collected on your street, do not place items at the curb, or you will be charged a special pick up fee.

Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, liquid waste, limbs, brush, or tree stumps will be picked up. Paint must be dried out with oil dry or kitty litter. If your bulky items have not been collected by Monday, April 6, please call the Solid Waste Office at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order.