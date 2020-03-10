Coronavirus Spread Prompts Ivy League to Cancel Tournaments

Augustas Cetkauskas/iStock(PRINCETON, N.J.) -- The spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19, has prompted the Ivy League to cancel conference tournaments for both men's and women's basketball.



The Ivy League announced its decision to cancel the tournaments Tuesday, calling the regular-season champions -- Princeton women and Yale men -- the automatic qualifiers to the NCAA Tournaments.

The Ivy League has decided to cancel the League's upcoming Basketball Tournaments and implement highly-restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for all other upcoming campus athletics events.



With at least 755 people having tested positive for COVID-19 in 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and 26 U.S. fatalities, public health authorities have recommended measures be taking for social distancing. Cultural and entertainment events are being canceled or postponed and employees encouraged to work from home. Many colleges and universities have moved courses online to prevent an increase in cases.



Now the League's call to cancel the Ivy tournaments highlights the first postseason college basketball tournament to be canceled due to the U.S. spread of coronavirus.



“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”



