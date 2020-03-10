Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Believe it or not, director John Krasinski had to convince his A Quiet Place leading lady — and his real life wife, Emily Blunt — to undertake the upcoming sequel to his directorial debut smash.

The film centered on a family living in near total silence, in fear from creatures that hunt by their extraordinary hearing.

“She was a tough sell,” he laughed to Good Morning America. “I thought I had an in!”

“She said, ‘Listen the first one was so personal to you, why don’t you go write the script and if…it’s as personal I’ll do it.’

She read the first scene and she was like, ‘I’m in’,” Krasinski recalls.

He explained, “As corny as it sounds, this is a thank you note to the people would came out on the first one.”

He went on, “The first movie — as psycho as it sounds — was a love letter to my kids…I hope that they are as brave and courageous and willing to be the people who light the candles in the middle of the dark…”

While the film is a nod to their family, Blunt has made it clear that their kids won’t be seeing it any time soon.

“Emily says that the movie is PG-40,” he joked.

On top of his success with the budding film franchise, Krasinski said a different dream for his career has nearly come true — he’ll host Saturday Night Live on March 28.

“I was 8 years old when I found an old black and white TV in my parents’ basement, snuck it under my bed and was watching basically every SNL from [ages] 8 to 18 and I only told my mom this weekend at the premiere,” he admitted.

A Quiet Place Part 2 is in theaters nationwide on March 20.

