TYLER — A former Emergency Services District 2 employee has been formally indicted on numerous charges that he uploaded child pornography with victims as young as two years old on Snapchat. According to our news partner KETK, Silas Franks, 25, had been under investigation after Tyler police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The NCMEC sent several files involving children performing lewd sex acts. It stated that many of the images involved children between the ages of 2 and 7.

The records sent by both Snapchat and AT&T confirmed that Franks was on duty at the time of the alleged upload of the obscene images last July. Franks faces seven charges of possession of child pornography, and a maximum of 140 years in prison. Franks is in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.