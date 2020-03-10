LONGVIEW — An outbreak of coronavirus that started in Wuhan China in January, has made it to East Texas. The North East Texas Health District has identified the first positive case of Coronavirus in Gregg County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the case at a testing facility in Atlanta, GA. The patient has not been identified, but has isolated themselves inside their home with mild symptoms. NET Health says there does not appear to be evidence of the virus spreading through out the community at this time.

At a press conference on Tuesday, authorities reminded citizens that the infection is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People at higher risk for serious complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Residents are reminded to use good hygiene practices to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses.