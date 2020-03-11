Today is Wednesday March 11, 2020
Scoreboard roundup — 3/10/20

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2020 at 6:04 am
iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Boston 114, Indiana 111
Washington 122, New York 115
Houston 117, Minnesota 111
Chicago 108, Cleveland 103
San Antonio 119, Dallas 109
Orlando 120, Memphis 115
Portland 121, Phoenix 105
Brooklyn 104, L.A. Lakers 102
L.A. Clippers 131, Golden State 107

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Boston 2, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1
Nashville 4, Montreal 2
Carolina 5, Detroit 2
NY Rangers 4, Dallas 2
NY Islanders 4, Vancouver 5 — OT/SO
Anaheim 5, Ottawa 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 84, Saint Mary’s 66

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

