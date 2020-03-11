iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Boston 114, Indiana 111

Washington 122, New York 115

Houston 117, Minnesota 111

Chicago 108, Cleveland 103

San Antonio 119, Dallas 109

Orlando 120, Memphis 115

Portland 121, Phoenix 105

Brooklyn 104, L.A. Lakers 102

L.A. Clippers 131, Golden State 107 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Boston 2, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 5, Detroit 2

NY Rangers 4, Dallas 2

NY Islanders 4, Vancouver 5 — OT/SO

Anaheim 5, Ottawa 2



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga 84, Saint Mary's 66

