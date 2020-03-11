ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Storms continue to move across the country Wednesday morning, causing flash flooding and snow in the Southwest and severe storms in the Mid-Mississippi River Valley. Already, 2 to 3 inches of rain fell in southern California in the last two days, which caused flash flooding on the roads. When it rains in southern California, roads get extra slick causing accidents and backups. There was already a major pileup Tuesday on Interstate 5 in San Diego. In the Mid-Mississippi River Valley, expect strong to severe storms later Wednesday morning into the afternoon with damaging winds, a few tornadoes and large hail. Areas with tornado and damaging winds threats are Little Rock, Arkansas, Memphis, Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Stormy patterns continue Thursday from the Southwest and into the Mid-South, with more flash flooding possible from southern California into Arizona. In the Mid-South, more severe weather is expected with damaging winds, a few tornadoes and large hail. The cities in the path of these storms will be Nashville, Tennessee; Memphis; Little Rock; Paducah, Kentucky, and Louisville, Kentucky. In addition to the heavy rain in the Southwest, snow is forecast for the southern Rockies, where in some areas 1 to 2 feet of accumulation is possible in the next couple of days. Additional rain is also forecast for the southern Plains and into the Tennessee and Ohio Valley. Locally, more than 3 inches of rain with flash flooding is possible. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Storms causing accidents, delays across US as severe weather threats remain

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2020 at 6:51 am

