VAN ZANDT COUNTY — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a wanted fugitive. According to our news partner KETK, Jacob Howell was involved in a disturbance at a residence involving a weapon Tuesday night. Howell left the scene and returned to Fruitvale in a stolen vehicle where he was confronted by law enforcement. Officials tried to stop Howell but he escaped and led them on a short pursuit. Authorities say, Howell dumped the vehicle in a wooded area and fled on foot. Howell was considered armed and dangerous before his capture on Wednesday afternoon.