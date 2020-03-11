Augustas Cetkauskas/iStock(CLEVELAND) -- The Mid-American Conference (MAC) Men's and Women's Basketball tournaments tip off this week at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio. But there will be no spectators in the arena that is also home to the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. The tournament will go on as planned but will be closed to the general public per guidance of state health officials due to COVID-19. The COVID-19 virus continues to impact the U.S., with the number of cases surpassing 1,000. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testified at a House Oversight hearing Wednesday morning that with "sadness" he could confirm the U.S. death toll has reached 31. Next week, the First Four kick off the NCAA tournament in Dayton, Ohio. It's unclear if spectators will be allowed to attend. The University of Dayton has cancelled classes and ordered students to leave campus. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

MAC basketball tournaments to begin sans spectators

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2020 at 9:52 am

Augustas Cetkauskas/iStock(CLEVELAND) -- The Mid-American Conference (MAC) Men's and Women's Basketball tournaments tip off this week at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio. But there will be no spectators in the arena that is also home to the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.



The tournament will go on as planned but will be closed to the general public per guidance of state health officials due to COVID-19.



The COVID-19 virus continues to impact the U.S., with the number of cases surpassing 1,000. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testified at a House Oversight hearing Wednesday morning that with "sadness" he could confirm the U.S. death toll has reached 31.



Next week, the First Four kick off the NCAA tournament in Dayton, Ohio. It's unclear if spectators will be allowed to attend.



The University of Dayton has cancelled classes and ordered students to leave campus.



