nycshooter/iStock(NEW YORK) — Calling all forgetful Uber passengers, you’re not the only one who’s left their phone or wallet in the back seat — but there are a few rare riders who forgot a bubble machine, Swarovski crystal binoculars and a Ziploc bag full of quarters.

Uber released its 2020 lost and found data in the U.S. and revealed everything from the most commonly forgotten items — looking at you cellphones and wallets — to the most peculiar possessions that continued the ride without its rightful owner.

The ride sharing service also found some interesting trends when it came to brand specific items, which holidays yielded the most forgotten things and the most forgetful cities.

Top 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items

1. Phone

2. Wallet

3. Keys

4. Backpack / bag / purse

5. Headphones

6. Clothing

7. Glasses

8. Vape / e-cig

9. ID / license / passport

10. Water bottle



Where, When and What Items Were Left Behind

New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago didn’t even make the top 10 when it comes to the most forgetful cities. Lubbock, Texas, Oxford, Mississippi, College Station, Texas, Fresno, California and Modesto, California, however, were at the top of that list.

According to Uber, “riders are most forgetful on Fridays and Saturdays, and late at night.”

“Once again, we saw that some of the most forgetful days of the year were Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) and Oct. 27 (Halloween weekend), and this year, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) made it into the top most forgetful days,” Uber said in its release.



Lost & Found Trends:



Luxury left behind

We see our riders leave luxury Louis Vuitton items in Ubers far more often than Prada, YSL and Chanel. Folks hang onto their Fendi and Hermes products.



Key findings

Keys are the third most forgotten items left behind in Ubers. But what brands do we see lost the most? BMW keys top the list, followed by Honda, Jeep and Toyota.



AirPods astray

Headphones also made the top 10 list of most forgotten items, with AirPods showing up again and again. From a lost right pod to the case itself, we saw a more than 21% increase in lost AirPods since last year.



Cash is king

While folks leave all types of money behind — checks, credit cards, bags of coins — we see cash left behind quite often. Folks tend to forget $100 most often, but we’ve seen riders forget $4,000 and even $9,000 in cash!



Color me forgetful

Riders tend to leave behind red and blue items most often, with pink, green and purple items being forgotten frequently, too. Mustard and violet colored items are left behind the least often!



How to Retrieve Lost Items

Uber said the best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver directly, but if the item in question is a cellphone, users can login to their account on a computer and follow prompts to contact the driver to coordinate a pickup spot and arrange the return.



50 Most Unique Lost Items

1. Mice for my pet snake to eat

2. A specimen cup from the doctor’s office

3. Husband’s CPAP sleep machine

4. A cooler of breastmilk

5. A six pack of *much* needed toilet paper

6. One fake cosmetic tooth and a skin colored retainer

7. An apron with the name tag “Kayla” from Krispy Kreme

8. A cat paw print from the vet

9. Keys with my dead dog’s dog tag with the name “Lucy”

10. Lanyard that says “virginity rocks”

11. A boulder

12. My wife’s weed

13. Meat

14. A bubble machine

15. A purple suede weightlifting belt with blue stitching that says ‘FEARLESS’

16. An oxygen tank

17. A brown bag with a Nightmare Before Christmas costume, a Harry Potter wand and a Batman game

18. Cat tarot cards

19. Swarovski binoculars

20. A coconut purse. Literally a black & white plaid coconut with a zipper and a string, ugly as possible. My ID and all my keys are in the coconut purse

21. Jiu-Jitsu clothes and a towel

22. The top part of my crutch

23. A bedazzled tiny tube with an alien face in it

24. Bag of three stuffed elves

25. Sriracha themed high socks

26. Little purple box with gold dental appliance (bottom grillz)

27. Diamond cufflinks

28. Gray dog tent with blue wee wee pads inside

29. Game of Thrones wallet

30. Bag of wigs

31. A black leather choker with a silk chiffon piece

32. My surfing helmet

33. A special magnet gift for my grandfather in Poland

34. A hard boiled egg and I don’t want it back

35. Mustard-colored butt cushion

36. Jerusalem Bible and a church picture

37. Ouija board

38. Small spooky figurines

39. Cornhole bags for my cornhole set

40. My pants and my sword

41. A bag with Uggs and some curry powder

42. Purple cup with a llama on it

43. Guinea pig slippers

44. A food processor

45. A gold colored Star Trek shirt & fake ears

46. Steam mop and a box of garbage

47. A Ziploc containing approximately $12.00 in quarters

48. An electric servo and a gray fuel pump

49. A bag of onions & a cup of yogurt

50. A white remote for an implanted stimulator

