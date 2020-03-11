TYLER — With 1 case of coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Gregg County, City of Tyler officials said on Tuesday that they remain in daily communication with the Northeast Texas Public Health District. NET Health works with the State Department of Health Services and the Center for Disease Control in coordinating the regional response. The city added, an in house response team meets frequently for evaluating updates and design Tyler’s COVID-19 response. NET Health said on Tuesday the immediate health risk to Tyler residents is low, as there is no evidence of community spread at this time.