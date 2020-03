MARSHALL — A fire in Marshall on Tuesday, is being investigated as homicide. According to authorities, firefighters quickly got the blaze at Ryan’s Crossing Apartments under control, but discovered one dead inside the unit. If you have information regarding this case, you are urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-945-4540. If you want to remain anonymous you can offer a tip with Crimestoppers by calling 903-935-9969 or by using the P3 Mobile App.