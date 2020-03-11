TYLER — Tyler Pounds Regional Airport will hold a community meeting regarding the master plan of the airport on Thursday at 6 p.m. The gathering will take place at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum. This will be the second meeting regarding the Airport Master Plan, with a goal of presenting anticipated needs for the facility over the next 20 years. Details of the project will be discussed. Organizers say the public meeting is an excellent opportunity for residents in the region to participate in the discussion to plan future goals and programs for the airport.