River Vale Police Dept.(RIVER VALE, N.J.) -- As shoppers look for products to stay healthy amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, police have issued a new warning for a certain spray sanitizer.



The owner of a 7-Eleven store in New Jersey was arrested after police said he sold a spray sanitizer that reportedly burned a child.



The River Vale Police Department first responded to the situation on Monday evening, after officials said they saw photos on social media of "a young boy with apparent burns to his arm and leg."



"While further investigation is underway, our first priority is to make the public aware that they should not use this item if they purchased it at the River Vale 7-Eleven," Lt. John DeVoe said in a statement. "As far as we know, this issue is limited to the River Vale store at this time. From the information that we received, approximately one dozen of the bottles were sold to customers today."



Manisha Bharade was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and deceptive business practices, according to ABC News New York station WABC.



The 10-year-old was treated at a nearby hospital and released, and is expected to make a full recovery, according to WABC. Three more kids who were with him and used the product had less severe burns that didn't require hospitalization.



Responding officers seized the remaining bottles. DeVoe said the store is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, and he doesn't believe there was malicious intent.



"I think that the parents need to be diligent to make sure that we're using only products that are sanctioned and sold under a consumer product," he explained. "The last thing we want to do is to start buying into panic and creating our own type of sanitizers from compounds that we don't know what they contain. That's when the danger occurs. That's when the compounds and mix and have a negative reaction, which is likely what occurred in this scenario."



Police did not provide any further information about the product manufacturer or its origins.



