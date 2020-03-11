ABC News(NEW YORK) — On the heels of disappointing losses during Tuesday’s primaries, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders weighed in on the way forward for his campaign saying that he looks forward to debating former Vice President Joe Biden.

“On Sunday, I very much look forward to the debate with my friend joe Biden,” Sanders said.

His comments come after a night in which the progressive standard bearer faced losses in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho — defeats which further complicate his path to netting enough delegates to net the Democratic nomination for the presidency.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

