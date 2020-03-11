TYLER — On Wednesday morning the Salvation Army received a donation of nearly 6,000 bowls of soup from Chick-fil-A in Tyler. The fast-food chain presented the gifts on Wednesday at their South Broadway location. Again this year, Chick-Fil-A matched every donation received from patrons by giving one of their own through out the month of February. In addition to the soup, over 600 cookies were given as well. In this partnership over the last 17 years, the restaurant has now served more than 66,000 East Texas families with the Salvation Army in Tyler.