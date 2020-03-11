TYLER — Tuesday night residents came together to meet for the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan. According to our news partner KETK, the meeting took into account devolpment for the future of the city. The 20-year plan is an initiative to create a planned framework for the strategic growth of Tyler. Tyler 1st looks to develop topics of concern including downtown revitalization, historic preservation, parks and recreation, and transportation to name a few. For a complete overview visit the website by clicking the link. https://tyler1stupdate.weebly.com/.