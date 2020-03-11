Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images(LONDON) — Lord of the Rings series Oscar winner Peter Jackson’s much-anticipated Beatles documentary, called The Beatles: Get Back, will be released by The Walt Disney Studios on September 4.

The director’s movie promises an alternate look at the recording sessions for the group’s album Let It Be, showcasing the “warmth, camaraderie and humor” of that time, as well as an extended look at The Beatles’ legendary final performance on the rooftop of Apple’s Savile Row London offices.

While the original Let It Be movie, released in 1970, seemed to hint at the tension that eventually led to the breakup of The Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr say the new film shows what really happened.

McCartney says in a statement, “I am really happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about The Beatles recording together. The friendship and love between us comes over and reminds me of what a crazily beautiful time we had.”

Ringo adds, “It was so cool looking at all this footage. There was hours and hours of us just laughing and playing music, not at all like the version that came out. There was a lot of joy and I think Peter will show that. I think this version will be a lot more peace and loving, like we really were.”

Jackson created the new documentary from 55 hours of unseen footage and 140 hours of mostly unheard audio recordings. In a statement, he says, “Working on this project has been a joyous discovery. I’ve been privileged to be a fly on the wall while the greatest band of all time works, plays and creates masterpieces.”

The original Let It Be movie and album were created in January of 1969 but not released until May of 1970, three weeks after the band had broken up.

