Saudi oil company apologizes for dressing migrant worker as human sanitizer dispenser amid coronavirus outbreak
Posted/updated on:
March 11, 2020 at
4:30 pm
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images(LONDON) -- Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil company Aramco apologizes for a migrant worker who was dressed as a human sanitizer dispenser at one of their facilities amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The company voiced "extreme dismay" for the incident, claiming late Tuesday that this happened without the approval of Aramco officials.
"Saudi Aramco would like to express its extreme dismay at this offensive behavior that was aimed at emphasizing the importance of sterilization," the company said in a statement posted on Twitter -- translated to English by ABC News. "This was taken without the approval of the concerned company."
The viral images displayed a non-Saudi worker walking around the halls of an Aramco facility wearing a surgical mask and a large sanitizer dispenser, distributing sanitizer to workers and visitors.
A Saudi national first tweeted images of the migrant worker adding a title that translates to: "Gulf classism. A gift from Aramco."
