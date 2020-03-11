TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler is extending spring break due to concerns about coronavirus. The details are in a letter from UT Tyler President Dr. Michael Tidwell. Tidwell also announced that the university will temporarily go to an online-only class schedule the week after spring break. The schedule of accelerated MBA classes, BAAS and graduate 7-week courses (all online) will not change. Tidwell says he hopes to return to normal operations by March 30 but that a determination on that has not yet been made.

Below is Tidwell’s letter in its entirety:

***

Dear Patriot Community:

Like you, we are concerned about the well-being of our students, faculty and staff in the face of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

In light of the rapidly changing situation, UT Tyler is being proactive to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our community.

Here are the steps we are taking:

Spring Break will be extended through the end of Friday, March 20.

Students will have one extra week of Spring Break. Creating social distance is one of the best preventative methods to slow the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogens.

Note: The schedule of accelerated MBA classes, BAAS and graduate 7-week courses (all online) will not change.

All classes will be held online the week of March 23.

No face-to-face classes will be held on UT Tyler’s campuses in Tyler, Longview or Palestine from March 23 to March 27. Faculty will be communicating with students over the next few days to let them know about online delivery.

Because of the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 situation, a determination has not been made about class format starting March 30, but we are hopeful to return to normal operations.

(Classes will be held at the Houston Engineering Center as long as our hosts at Houston Community College remain open. An additional e-mail will follow soon to HEC students with information.)

On-campus students are encouraged to return home until March 29.

To create social distance, students who live on campus and are currently away for Spring Break, are encouraged not to return to campus until March 29. Students who remained on campus for Spring Break are asked to consider returning home until March 29. Students who wish to remain on campus at this time will have access to the dining hall. If you will remain on campus, please contact Dr. Jenny Waters, Associate Dean of Students, at jwaters@uttyler.edu.

Students, faculty and staff who are sick should not come to campus at any time.

Those with flu or COVID-19 symptoms should not come to campus. We always recommend our community members follow CDC and public health guidelines, which are similar to what is recommended during flu and cold season, including:

∙ Stay home if you are sick and seek medical attention.

∙ Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

∙ Wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

∙ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

∙ Avoid contact with others who are sick.

Large events in the near future will be canceled or postponed.

At this time Homecoming 2020 and the East Texas Research Conference have been canceled. The Patriot Premiere campus visit event has been postponed. Commencement will continue as scheduled. For the most up-to-date list of the event schedules, please visit https://UTTyler.edu/coronavirus.

International travel is restricted.

The sponsored international travel ban previously announced remains in effect, as does the reporting requirement for ALL personal international travel for staff, faculty and students. The reporting form can be found here:

https://UTTyler.edu/oip/intltravel/self-report.php

We also encourage all students, faculty and staff to limit domestic travel to what is absolutely necessary.

Flexibility and hardships.

I understand that these preventative measures can be disruptive, so I am asking every member of our Patriot community – students, faculty, staff, parents and family – to be as flexible as possible until we are able to resume normal operations.

If you are a student who is experiencing a hardship due to COVID-19 preventative measures, please contact Dean of Students Andrew Pettee at APettee@uttyler.edu.

Students who have accessibility needs should contact Ashley Davis, Interim Assistant Director for Student Accessibility and Resources, at AshleyDavis@uttyler.edu.

International students should contact Cynthia Martinez, Executive Director of International Programs, at CynthiaMartinez@uttyler.edu.

Staff experiencing hardship should reach out to Gracy Buentello, Human Resources Director.

Faculty experiencing hardship should contact their dean’s office.

Stay updated.

For the latest on UT Tyler’s response to COVID-19, please visit our website at:

https://UTTyler.edu/coronavirus

On that page, you’ll find the latest about the status of our classes and events, and also great links to helpful information about COVID-19 from the CDC and World Health Organization.

We will continue to monitor the situation. I am grateful to everyone for their flexibility as we take steps to protect our community from this pandemic. I believe that taking these precautionary measures will give us the best chance to return to normal operations as soon as possible, so we can continue being the educational and economic driver of East Texas.

Be safe,

Michael Tidwell. Ph.D.

President

The University of Texas at Tyler