MARSHALL — Upon the initial release of information concerning COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), East Texas Baptist University began taking preparatory steps to mitigate and prevent the spread of the virus across the ETBU campus and throughout the East Texas region. That’s according to a news release issued late Wednesday. The first email communication regarding University plans went out on February 26 with an update on March 3. New information has now been released, and the University response can be found below. The University says it is closely following recommendations from the CDC. ETBU is being proactive to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff amidst the threat of the Coronavirus, according to the release.

For detailed information and updates on East Texas Baptist University’s response to preventing the spread of the Coronavirus and the University Emergency Operation Plan, visit http://www.etbu.edu/coronavirus. A full version of today’s University-wide email and executive order from Dr. J. Blair Blackburn is provided below for your convenience.

Presidential Notice | Update on ETBU Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and University Emergency Operation Plan (EOP)

ETBU Campus Community,

East Texas Baptist University’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) has been monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the United States on a daily basis. Our ERT is continually reviewing COVID-19 information, directives, and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), White House Task Force, National Institutes of Health, and World Health Organization.

As the institutional representative for ETBU, I participated in the Texas Department of State Health Services state-wide Coronavirus conference call for college leaders, county/city officials, and health care leaders yesterday. Today, I also represented the University in a Harrison County Coronavirus prevention and procedures meeting with county/city officials, hospital leaders, and college/university presidents. We are working together to ensure collaborative efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and to identify response protocols should Harrison County have an infected COVID-19 individual or community spread.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world, United States, and Texas continue to rise. See CDC information here. See Texas Department of State Health Services here. Health officials advise that more cases of the virus will be identified as testing kits are becoming more readily available in cities in our state and across the nation.

With the evolving situation, ETBU has been advised by national and state health officials to develop policies, protocols, and procedures which delay and slow the virus. Instituting the following new measures at ETBU along with previous University guidelines will hopefully aid in mitigating the spread of the virus in our area.

UNIVERSITY EXECUTIVE ORDERS FOR PROTECTION FROM CORONAVIRUS

Effective immediately, ETBU is implementing the following University Executive Orders as a part of the institution’s Emergency Operation Plan (EOP):

1. Practice social distancing and adjusted personal contact

a. Restrict physical contact. No handshaking, hugging, etc. Use other non-contact methods of greeting.

b. Restrict sharing of drinks, food, drinking glasses/cups, eating utensils, towels, clothes, or any personal items. After using these items, they should be washed thoroughly with soap and water.

c. Strive to maintain three to six (3-6) feet of space between individuals.

d. Use only your knuckle to touch light switches, elevator buttons, etc.

e. Open doors with your closed fist or hip, try not to grasp the handle with your hand.

2. Avoid large crowded places and events

a. Suspension of Chapel through Wednesday, March 25, 2020, for the two weeks following Spring Break. Four (4) credits for Chapel will be given to all undergraduate students for these missed Chapel services.

b. Cancellation of all University-related participation in professional seminars and conferences for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.

Currently, the University plans to host the Miss ETBU Pageant, the Toby Athletic Awards event, Tiger Day, Spring 2020 athletic sport competitions, and Spring 2020 Commencement services.

3. Defer or cancel domestic and international travel – CDC recommends travelers, particularly those with underlying health issues, defer all cruise ship and non-essential air travel

a. ETBU is requiring the disclosure of information from students, faculty, and staff, as well as the travel of any individuals that live in your household, about personal international and/or domestic air travel. Access ETBU’s travel disclosure form here.

b. ETBU community members traveling internationally will be asked to complete a phone health screening survey before returning to campus. Click here to schedule your travel-related health screening interview time.

c. To reduce spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, ETBU will enforce a 14-day restriction from the ETBU campus for any ETBU faculty, staff, or student who traveled to a CDC Level 2 or Level 3 country during Spring Break (March 6-15) or later, until further notice.

d. Cancellation of all University-related air travel for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.

View the most up-to-date travel advisories on the CDC’s and State Department’s websites.

4. Practice healthy hygiene habits

a. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

b. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

c. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating or preparing food; after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; after contact with animals or pets; before and after routine care for another person who needs assistance (e.g., a child or elderly person).

d. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

e. Practice cough/sneeze etiquette by covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (bent elbow). Do not cough or sneeze directly into your hands or into the air.

>From the CDC, view tips for how prevent the spread of COVID-19.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE SICK OR FEELING ILL

If you are sick or suspect you are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, follow the steps below to help prevent your illness from spreading to people in your residence and our community.

Please seek medical attention to identify and address your illness.

Students, please report your illness to Dr. Heather Hadlock in the Office of Student Life at 903.923.2319 or email at hhadlock@etbu.edu.

Employees, please report your illness and absence to your supervisor or to Tara Bachtel in the Human Resources Department at 903.923.2119 or email tbachtel@etbu.edu.

Please stay at home or in your student campus residence room until you are well.

Remain at home or in your campus residence, if you have a sick family member in your home or a sick roommate in your residential unit.

Give sick members their own room, if possible, and keep the door closed. Have only one person care for sick individuals.

Consider providing additional protections or more intensive care for household members over 60 years old or those with underlying health conditions.

Report absenteeism or reports of illness of employees or students.

Faculty will report all students absent from class to the Office of Academic Success at 903.923.2076.

Supervisors will report all absent or sick employees to Tara Bachtel in the Human Resources Department at 903.923.2119 or email tbachtel@etbu.edu.

Students report any student whom you believe to be sick to Dr. Heather Hadlock in the Office of Student Life at 903.923.2319 or email at hhadlock@etbu.edu.

Check out the CDC’s website, for more information about what to do if you are sick.

ETBU CONTINGENCY PLANS

ETBU is committed to completing the Spring 2020 semester as scheduled. The University will continue to watch the evolving Coronavirus situation and will make adjustments as the situation warrants. ETBU may amend campus activities to minimize the threat of the Coronavirus to our institution.

ETBU has developed contingency plans for the option of shifting to online classes for the remainder of the seven (7) weeks of the Spring 2020 semester. Every faculty member is working with the Provost’s Office and the Online Education Department to ensure ETBU is well prepared for this contingency completion plan should we decide to implement online delivery of teaching/learning. Faculty have been trained to conduct courses via online or alternate delivery, if necessary.

Contingency plans currently include completing the Spring 2020 athletic sport seasons as scheduled. There is no scheduled air travel for athletics for the remainder of the semester, but all regular season away game travel will be on charter buses and vans. These vehicles will be sanitized prior to each travel use.

ETBU CLEANING and PREVENTATIVE PROCEDURES

The ETBU Physical Operations Department is conducting extensive cleaning of all main campus buildings during Spring Break. As ETBU did prior to Spring Break, we are following our standard cleaning practices with the use of EPA-approved, hospital-grade disinfectants in public restrooms, classrooms, and offices. We have enhanced our overnight cleaning procedures. During Spring Break, we expanded the use of the disinfectants throughout campus, which includes:

Cleaning all classrooms including tables, desks, chairs, and door knobs.

Cleaning lobbies, restrooms, and hallways.

Disinfectant fogging large areas such as Baker Chapel, Dean Healthplex Fitness Center, Maxwell Strength Center, and athletic locker rooms.

ETBU will continue these cleaning measures but encourage students and faculty to utilize the disinfectant wipes provided in classrooms to sanitize their assigned or selected seat prior to each class. Please continually use the University-provided hand sanitizers placed throughout campus.

We are working with Sodexo, ETBU’s food services provider to strengthen health screening for cafeteria and restaurant staff. Sodexo will ensure cafeteria and restaurant staff practice strict hygiene. Disposable gloves will be worn by all food services personnel handling food.

ETBU CALL TO PRAYER

Please pray for the ETBU Family’s and the Harrison County community’s protection from the Coronavirus. We pray the Lord’s protection over the medical personnel, who are administering treatment to individuals infected with the virus in the United States and abroad. We ask God to give their hands precision and direction. Pray for wisdom for the decision-makers in our national, state, and local governments as well as leaders of the White House Task Force, National Institutes of Health, CDC, and World Health Organization as they strategize the best plans of action. Keep the scientists, researchers, and pharmaceutical companies in your prayers as they search for treatment and prevention options. We pray for God to pave the way for each of these groups to work together toward virus containment and effective vaccines.

Keep praying, carry on, and wash your hands!

Dr. J. Blair Blackburn

President

East Texas Baptist University