Coronavirus live updates: Drastic measures issued globally as pandemic takes hold

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2020 at 6:38 am

mrtom-uk/iStock(NEW YORK) -- The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic at a press conference on Wednesday leading to a cascade of new actions and measures taken around the world to combat the virus.



President Donald Trump announced in an evening address from the Oval Office that the United States will be restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations for the next 30 days.



“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China,” Trump said. “Now we must take the same action with Europe.”



The National Basketball Association became the first professional sports league to suspend play for the season after a player tested positive for the coronavirus before a game causing both Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League to weigh their options going forward.



"The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA's decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus," the NHL said in a statement. "The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow."



California Gov. Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, issued a statement ordering gatherings with 250 people or more to be rescheduled or canceled until at least the end of March.



At least 120,000 people globally have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but while cases are appearing to subside in China, where the outbreak began, they are spiking elsewhere as it begins to take hold on other continents. With 1,311 cases confirmed in the United States as of Wednesday night, the U.S. now has the eighth-highest number of cases worldwide.



7:02 a.m. Vice President Mike Pence tells ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America that the Trump administration doesn't want "any American to be concerned about the cost of [coronavirus] testing.”



In an interview on ABC News' Good Morning America, Vice President Mike Pence sought to ease the public's fears of the coronavirus by reassuring Americans that they will not have to worry about paying for testing should they feel like they are exhibiting symptoms.



“If, for any reason, you believe you have been exposed to the coronavirus or you have symptoms, we don’t want people to be worried about the cost of testing, to be worried about the cost of treatment," Pence said in the interview. "We are making sure that medicaid and medicare cover the treatment for anyone that contracts the coronavirus.”



Pence also addressed the shaky economy and said that it is the Trump administration's top priority behind the health and wellness of the American public.



“The president's top priorty is the health and safety of the American public but right after that we want to make sure that this economy, the underpinnings of which continue to be strong, is able to quickly recover when we find our way through the coronavirus,” he said.



Said Pence: "President Trump has no higher priority than the health and safety and well-being of the American public.. He took historic action when we suspended travel from China and now he has taken historic action suspending travel from Europe ... The president showed again yesterday a willingness to take decisive action."

6:50 a.m. U.S. stock futures halted



Stock futures, like the stock market, can be halted during after hours trade when they fall too much.



Futures get halted when they fall more than 5% and don’t “open” until the stock market does.



The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

6:28 a.m. A Jet Blue passenger who arrived at Palm Beach Airport on flight from New York City diagnosed with coronavirus



Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says a passenger on a JetBlue flight to Palm Beach International Airport has been positively diagnosed with the coronavirus.



Fire rescue officials say the Palm Beach County Health Department spoke to all passengers on board. They say passengers who were near the patient were given instructions on monitoring their health. According to PBC fire rescue officials, crews at PBIA are sterilizing the containment area where passengers deplaned. That area is separate from the main airport terminal.



The plane landed around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.



The aircrew and 114 passengers were stuck on the plane for hours. Within an hour, all passengers had deplaned. The passengers said they were told to monitor their health over the next couple of days. They were allowed to leave the airport without seeing a doctor.

6:04 a.m. The National Guard will deploy to hard-hit New Rochelle, New York, today, to maintain a containment zone just 25 miles outside of New York City



The national guard will arrive today in New Rochelle, New York, to help deliver food to quarantined people as officials focus on a one-mile radius around the center of where the outbreak started. A containment area will be in effect from March 12 to March 25 and a satellite testing facility set up by Northwell Health has been set up to increase the testing in New Rochelle. Several schools and houses of worship have also been shuttered during this period.

4:16 a.m. Colin Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and stepson of Rita Wilson, has released a statement saying that his parents are doing well and they are both expected to make a full recovery



"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone," said Colin Hanks in a statement on Instagram. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I am in LA and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery."

2:25 a.m. California bans gatherings of 250 people or more until at least the end of March



California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new restrictions on public gatherings, saying that they must now be limited to no more than 250 people, while smaller events can proceed only if the organizers can implement social distancing of six feet per person.



“Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know,” Newsom said. “That’s the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease. Not holding that concert or community event can have cascading effects — saving dozens of lives and preserving critical health care resources that your family may need a month from now. The people in our lives who are most at risk – seniors and those with underlying health conditions -- are depending on all of us to make the right choice.”



