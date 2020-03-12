Today is Thursday March 12, 2020
Scoreboard roundup — 3/11/20

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2020 at 5:01 am
iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Philadelphia 124, Detroit 106
Charlotte 109, Miami 98
New York 136, Atlanta 131 -- OT
Dallas 113, Denver 97

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Chicago 6, San Jose 2
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 2
Colorado 3, NY Rangers 2 -- OT
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2
Los Angeles 3, Ottawa 2

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

