iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Philadelphia 124, Detroit 106 Charlotte 109, Miami 98 New York 136, Atlanta 131 -- OT Dallas 113, Denver 97 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Chicago 6, San Jose 2 Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 2 Colorado 3, NY Rangers 2 -- OT St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2 Los Angeles 3, Ottawa 2 Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 3/11/20

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2020 at 5:01 am

