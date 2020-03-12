Global Stocks Dive on Pandemic Impact, US Travel Ban: TOKYO (AP) — Stock markets are tumbling after President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on most of Europe and offered few new measures to contain the economic impact of the virus outbreak. Benchmarks in Paris, London and Frankfurt all sank about 6% and Wall Street futures were down 5% Thursday. That would see the S&P 500 fall into a bear market, a day after the Dow did the same. World markets are enduring violent swings as investors rush to sell amid uncertainty about how badly the outbreak and efforts to contain it will hit the economy.