Today is Thursday March 12, 2020
World Markets Roiled by Coronavirus Angst

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2020 at 9:26 am
World Markets Roiled by Coronavirus Angst: (AP) – World markets are enduring violent swings amid uncertainty about how badly the outbreak will hit the economy. An early plunge of 7% on Wall Street triggered a trading halt as a sell-off slamming global markets continued. The Dow Jones industrials dropped more than 1,600 points, or 7%, the S&P 500 fell a similar amount. Trading resumes after 15 minutes. The rout came after President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on most of Europe and offered few new measures to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Benchmarks in Europe fell more than 7% even after the European Central Bank announced more stimulus measures.

