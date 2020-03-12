KILGORE — Kilgore Police have arrested three suspects on terroristic threat charges following a bogus bomb threat. According to KPD’s Facebook page, officers responded to Walmart around 5:45 Wednesday evening on a theft report. While at the store, officers were alerted to a suspicious backpack inside the store with a note that read, “bomb inside.” Employees and customers were evacuated while officers conducted an investigation. The backpack contained several stuffed animals. Police said the backpack was placed in the store as a social media prank. Three unnamed suspects were taken into custody for terroristic threat.