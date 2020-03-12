Today is Thursday March 12, 2020
‘Queer Eye’ gets sixth season green light before fifth season debut

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2020 at 10:04 am
Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Ahead of its fifth season, Netflix has already picked up Queer Eye for a sixth, according to Variety

Season six will find the Fab Five heading to Austin, where the streamer says they’ll “scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.” 

The series, a reboot of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, stars Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk,  Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France, who give advice on Food & Wine, Interior Design, Grooming, culture and fashion, respectively. 

Season five of Queer Eye is set to launch this summer.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

